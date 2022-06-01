© 2022 WMOT
Hiking opportunities available across Tennessee for National Trails Day

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published June 1, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — All 56 Tennessee State Parks will recognize National Trails Day this weekend with free guided hikes.

This Saturday’s events will include ranger-led hikes, day hikes, night hikes, history hikes, nature hikes and trail cleanup hikes.

If you want to get a jump on National Trails Day, Nashville’s Radnor Lake State Park will host a night hike this Friday evening.

You can find details about all of the available hikes here.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
