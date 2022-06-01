Hiking opportunities available across Tennessee for National Trails Day

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — All 56 Tennessee State Parks will recognize National Trails Day this weekend with free guided hikes.

This Saturday’s events will include ranger-led hikes, day hikes, night hikes, history hikes, nature hikes and trail cleanup hikes.

If you want to get a jump on National Trails Day, Nashville’s Radnor Lake State Park will host a night hike this Friday evening.

You can find details about all of the available hikes here.