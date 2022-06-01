© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Middle Tennessee's Spring Hill 10th fastest growing U.S. city

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published June 1, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT
220601 spring hill logo.jpg
springhilltn.org
/

(Mike Osborne) — The U.S. Census Bureau this week named Spring Hill one of the top-ten fastest growing cities in the nation.

In a press statement, census officials say Spring Hill’s population grew by 5.4 percent between 2020 and 2021. That was good enough to place tenth on the Census Bureau’s list of 15 fastest growing communities.

All of the cities on the list are located in the American South and West. Three of the top six fastest growing communities are located in Texas.

The latest Census numbers show Spring Hill, which straddles the Williamson and Maury County lines, has a population of well over 53,000 residents.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne