Middle Tennessee's Spring Hill 10th fastest growing U.S. city

(Mike Osborne) — The U.S. Census Bureau this week named Spring Hill one of the top-ten fastest growing cities in the nation.

In a press statement , census officials say Spring Hill’s population grew by 5.4 percent between 2020 and 2021. That was good enough to place tenth on the Census Bureau’s list of 15 fastest growing communities.

All of the cities on the list are located in the American South and West. Three of the top six fastest growing communities are located in Texas.

The latest Census numbers show Spring Hill, which straddles the Williamson and Maury County lines, has a population of well over 53,000 residents.