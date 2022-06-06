Fence, barbed wire being added to Williamson County bridge to prevent jumpers

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — The National Park Service says a fence topped with barbed wire is being added to a 155-foot high bridge over a scenic Tennessee valley in an effort to prevent people from jumping off.

Officials said in a statement that crews were slated to begin erecting the temporary safety barrier on the Double Arch Bridge along the Natchez Trace Parkway near Nashville on Monday.

The statement said the project is meant “to deter further loss of life through suicide” and would remain in place until a permanent barrier is constructed.

Some lawmakers declared the bridge to be a public health hazard in 2019 due to the number of people who had jumped from the span.