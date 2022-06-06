© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Police: Chattanooga shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published June 6, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT
220606 chatt city seal.jpg
City of Chattanooga
/

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries.

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference that 14 people were hit by gunfire early Sunday and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene.

Murphy says two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle.

She says 16 victims were adults and one was a juvenile and several remained in critical condition.

Murphy said there were multiple shooters, but authorities think it was an isolated event and don’t believe there’s an ongoing public safety threat.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne