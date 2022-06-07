© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee gov: No restricting firearms after mass shootings

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published June 7, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee signs Executive Order 97 on Monday, June 6, 2023. The order outlines the Republican governor's initiatives to enhance school safety following rash of mass shootings nationwide.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has announced he does not support restricting firearms or strengthening gun control laws in response to recent mass shootings in Tennessee and around the country.

Instead, Lee has joined a growing list of Republican governors who are stressing the need for more security at schools.

Lee has signed an executive order calling for enhancing safety measures that does not mention the word gun once. The directive largely encourages schools to continue to implement school safety laws.

Lee’s remarks come nearly two weeks after a mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Within that timeframe, at least two mass shootings have occurred in Tennessee.

Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
