Authorities: Threat made against CMAFest, suspect to receive mental evaluation

(Mike Osborne) — A Cheatham County man was taken into custody this week after authorities say he made a credible threat against Nashville’s CMAFest scheduled to get underway Thursday.

WTVF quoted Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove saying the department has a man in custody for questioning and a mental evaluation. The unidentified individual reportedly sent an email to a third person threatening festival attendees.

Sheriff Breedlove notes the man does own several guns and those weapons are being assessed.

WSMV quoted Metro Nashville Police saying they have what the department calls a “robust” security plan in place for the four day festival. The event is expected to attract some 200,000 to 300,000 visitors to downtown Nashville.