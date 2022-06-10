© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Don't fall for this telephone sex scam, Middle Tennessee

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published June 10, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT
171024_mnpd_dept_seal.jpg
nashville.gov
/

(Mike Osborne) — Metro Nashville Police warned this week mid-state residents about a sophisticated new telephone sex scam.

Metro detectives said in a press statement out Thursday that you may get a call from someone identifying themselves as a member of MNPD’s sex crimes division.

The caller may use the name of an actual detective and your caller ID may even say the call is coming from the police department.

The caller will accuse you of having committed a sex crime and then demand you pay a fine.

Don’t fall for it. Metro Police remind you that officers will never ask for money.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne