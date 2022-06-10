Don't fall for this telephone sex scam, Middle Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — Metro Nashville Police warned this week mid-state residents about a sophisticated new telephone sex scam.

Metro detectives said in a press statement out Thursday that you may get a call from someone identifying themselves as a member of MNPD’s sex crimes division.

The caller may use the name of an actual detective and your caller ID may even say the call is coming from the police department.

The caller will accuse you of having committed a sex crime and then demand you pay a fine.

Don’t fall for it. Metro Police remind you that officers will never ask for money.