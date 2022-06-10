© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Man arrested on weapons charge in Chattanooga mass shooting

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published June 10, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT
200917_chattanooga_police_badge.jpg
CPD
/

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — One man has been arrested on a weapons charge in a mass shooting over the weekend in Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured.

According to court records, Garrian King and two other men were recorded on security camera video exiting a car across from Mary's Bar & Grill in Chattanooga just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

One of the men wore a mask and carried an AR pistol. Later, King was recorded carrying the gun and entering another car that left the scene.

Police say King later admitted that he purchased the gun. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and is being held without bond.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne