15 Tennesseans still awaiting trial in connection with Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — A quick review of the Tennessee cases as the January 6th Capitol riot hearing continues this week in Washington.

To date, 25 state residents have been arrested in connection with the breach of the Capitol.

Ten have pleaded guilty in the 18 months since the riot occurred. Six have been sentenced in federal court. Four of those sentences include jail time.

Most of the Tennesseans charged in connection with the riot were released on their own recognizance to await their trials. However, three are being held in federal detention.