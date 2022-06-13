Party dispute leads to Nashville shooting: 2 dead, 2 wounded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Detectives are pursuing active leads as they investigate a shooting that left two dead and two wounded after a birthday party dispute in Nashville.

The Nashville Metro Police Department says an exchange of gunfire took place Saturday night at an apartment complex in the Antioch neighborhood.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute at a birthday party at a swimming pool located in the complex.

Police say 18-year-old Demontae Darden died in the parking lot. Police say 20-year-old Kalem Buford was dropped off by private vehicle at a hospital. He also died.

Two other people suffered wounds that were not considered life threatening.