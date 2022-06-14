Middle Tennessee State recording Black families' oral history

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Middle Tennessee State University will be recruiting for an oral history project during Murfreesboro’s Juneteenth celebration on Saturday.

MTSU researcher Jason McGowan is collecting the stories of Middle Tennessee African American families for a yearlong project that began in February.

The project is funded by a National Endowment for the Humanities grant to MTSU’s Albert Gore Research Center.

McGowan will be at the historic Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center during the Juneteenth celebration where he will answer questions and arrange to record the stories of the area’s Black families.

McGowan says the project is not just for MTSU or academia, but for the people who tell their stories.