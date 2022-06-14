© 2022 WMOT
Southern Baptists who backed an investigation of sex abuse claims win key roles

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published June 14, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT
ANAHEIM, California (AP) — The top administrative committee for the Southern Baptist Convention has elected new leaders.

The three Executive Committee members who won had all supported a more transparent investigation into allegations the denomination mishandled sex abuse reports. They defeated candidates who had opposed that move.

Last year the committee was embroiled in a heated debate about the issue. Members disagreed over whether to allow outside investigators access to memos between lawyers and committee staff members.

Ultimately the Executive Committee voted to waive its attorney-client privilege.

The recent election happened ahead of the SBC's big national gathering where thousands of Southern Baptists are expected to elect a new president and consider sex abuse reforms.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
