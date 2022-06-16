© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tenn. new COVID-19 infections count jumps 7 fold in 10 weeks

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published June 16, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT
220616 cdc c19 threat map.jpg
cdc.gov
/

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee COVID-19 infections have been on the increase now for ten straight weeks.

Just under 1700 new cases were recorded statewide the first week in April when this latest surge began. This past week, slightly more than 13,000 new infections were reported across Tennessee.

New case counts are on the rise in Nashville as well. New Metro infections jumped 20 percent in the past week alone.

The Centers for Disease Control has ramped up the virus transmission threat designation for Davidson County to its highest level.

Metro residents are once again being urged to wear masks when in public, indoor areas.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne