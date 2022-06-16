Tenn. new COVID-19 infections count jumps 7 fold in 10 weeks

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee COVID-19 infections have been on the increase now for ten straight weeks.

Just under 1700 new cases were recorded statewide the first week in April when this latest surge began. This past week, slightly more than 13,000 new infections were reported across Tennessee.

New case counts are on the rise in Nashville as well. New Metro infections jumped 20 percent in the past week alone.

The Centers for Disease Control has ramped up the virus transmission threat designation for Davidson County to its highest level.

Metro residents are once again being urged to wear masks when in public, indoor areas.