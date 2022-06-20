Tennessee secretary of state arrested on DUI charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after leaving the Bonnaroo music festival over the weekend.

Jail records show Hargett was booked into the Coffee County Jail shortly after midnight Saturday and was released several hours later.

Hargett’s office released a statement Saturday on the arrest. Hargett says he was stopped by Tullahoma police and arrested for DUI after leaving the festival Friday night.

He says DUI is a “serious matter” and says he regrets the circumstances that led to his arrest.