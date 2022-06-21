© 2022 WMOT
Justice Bus to bring legal aid to Tennessee residents

WMOT
Mike Osborne
Published June 21, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A court-sponsored program providing legal aid to Tennessee residents is launching a mobile legal clinic.

The so-called Tennessee Justice Bus is really a passenger van outfitted with computers and wifi.

Lawyers from the state's Access to Justice program will use it to conduct legal clinics and educate the public about free resources for problems such as eviction, child custody and medical debt.

Access to Justice attorneys will take the bus out about three times per month initially. Eventually, they hope to hire someone to run the bus full time.

Tennesseans can follow the bus through the social media handle @JusticeBusTN to find out where it will stop.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
