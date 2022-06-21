New State Laws Effective July 1: Education

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Dozens of new state laws go into effect July 1, including several that impact Tennesse’s school children.

Beginning the first of July, the state will have the option to withhold funds from any school that allows transgender students to participate in its sports programs.

The new school funding formula championed by Gov. Bill Lee takes effect July 1, but won’t actually be implemented until the 2023-2024 school year.

Retired school teachers can return to the classroom thru 2025 without losing their pension benefits after the first of the month. The new regulation is an attempt by state lawmakers to address the statewide teacher shortage.

Finally, beginning this year, any school employee who works directly with children will be required to complete a course on recognizing the signs of human trafficking.