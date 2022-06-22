© 2022 WMOT
Titans expanding girls flag football program to Metro Nashville Public Schools

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published June 22, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — The Tennessee Titans said Tuesday they will expand an initiative to launch girls flag football leagues statewide.

In a press statement, the Titans say the pilot league they launched in the Williamson County Schools system during the school year just ended proved successful.

Following up on that success, the team has now reached an agreement with Nashville officials to launch a second girls flag football league in the Metro Public Schools system.”

The Titans note they’re also working with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association with a view toward eventually seeing girls flag football named an officially sanctioned sport in Tennessee.

