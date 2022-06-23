Latest COVID-19 wave slows across Tennessee, new case counts drop in Metro Nashville

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s current COVID-19 wave curve flattened out this past week.

The number of new infections reported statewide did rise, but at a much slower pace than during the previous week.

New cases increased 3 percent during the seven-day period that ended Saturday. Compare that to two weeks ago when new infections jumped 15 percent statewide.

New COVID-19 cases actually fell during the period in Nashville and in most of the surrounding counties. Virus positive case counts dropped last week in Davidson, Robertson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson counties.

However, Metro Nashville remains in the Centers for Disease Control's COVID-19 "High" community risk category. The CDC assigns county risk levels based on new case counts, hospital admissions, and the number of hospital beds currently available.

At the "High" community risk level, the CDC recommends residents take additional precautions against contracting the virus, including the use of masks when indoors in public settings.