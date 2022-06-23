© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee GOP leaders urge delay of toddler COVID-19 shots

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published June 23, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT
201118_injection_pic_cdc.jpg
cdc.gov
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) — Top Tennessee Republican House leaders are urging Gov. Bill Lee to delay the state’s health department from distributing and promoting the COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

In a letter sent to the Republican governor on Wednesday, House leaders said they had too many concerns surrounding the vaccine for those under 5 years old.

The lawmakers added that the “COVID-19 emergency has long passed in Tennessee,” though that declaration is disputed by public health experts.

Lee’s spokesperson said in an email that the governor’s office was reviewing the letter and did not immediately respond to questions about whether the state would delay or change the distribution of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt Children's Hospital is hosting a COVID-19 inoculation event for children six-months to four years daily thru Saturday. An appointment is required.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne