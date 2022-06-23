© 2022 WMOT
Vanderbilt holding a COVID-19 shot clinic for children 6 months to 4 years.

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published June 23, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital is offering the FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine to children six-months to four years of age Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Vanderbilt stresses in its press statement that it will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a three-shot regimen for children in this age bracket. Follow on appointments will be scheduled when the first injection is given.

The shot clinic is being held in the children's hospital theater at 2200 Children’s Way. The closest parking is Vanderbilt’s South Garage.

Appointments are required. They can be made online or by calling 615-936-5437.

