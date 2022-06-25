© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee seeks 6-week abortion ban, then near-total ban

Published June 25, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT
Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee attorney general’s office has filed an emergency motion asking a federal appeals court to let the state immediately begin banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

The state also has a trigger law that was written to ban nearly all abortions if Roe v. Wade was overturned.

That ban cannot take effect until 30 days after Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling. But the six-week ban could be implemented as early as next week, if the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agrees to lift a court injunction.

Planned Parenthood officials say they plan to keep providing abortions for now.

