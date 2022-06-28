© 2022 WMOT
Tenn. officials to hold public forum on new public education funding formula Tuesday

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published June 28, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT
220628 tisa presentation slide.jpg
tn.gov
A presentation graphic used by Gov. Bill Lee's Administration to introduce the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act to state lawmakers and the public early in 2022.

(Mike Osborne) — The Tennessee Department of Education is holding a three hour public input session on proposed rules for the state’s new education funding formula Tuesday.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Nashville’s Ellington Ag Center on Hogan Road.

Anyone wishing to speak had to register in advance and that registration closed on Monday. You can watch the hearing via livestream or listen in via phone conference.

The new school funding law goes into effect July 1, but won’t be implemented until the 2023-2024 school year.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne