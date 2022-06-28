Tenn. officials to hold public forum on new public education funding formula Tuesday

(Mike Osborne) — The Tennessee Department of Education is holding a three hour public input session on proposed rules for the state’s new education funding formula Tuesday.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Nashville’s Ellington Ag Center on Hogan Road.

Anyone wishing to speak had to register in advance and that registration closed on Monday. You can watch the hearing via livestream or listen in via phone conference .

The new school funding law goes into effect July 1, but won’t be implemented until the 2023-2024 school year.