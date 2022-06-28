Voter registration closes July 5 for Tennessee's Aug. 4 general and primary election

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee residents have just one week left to register to vote in the August 4 State and Federal Primary and State and County General Election.

Tennessee election officials will close voter registration this coming Tuesday, July 5.

You can register at your local county election commission office, or register online at govotetn.com. State residents can also check their registration status or update address information at the same online address.

Early voting for the August 4 election will begin on Friday, July 15.

Remember that you need to show a state or federal issue photo ID to cast a ballot in Tennessee.