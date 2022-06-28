© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Voter registration closes July 5 for Tennessee's Aug. 4 general and primary election

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published June 28, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT
160301_i_voted_sticker.jpg
tn.gov
/

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee residents have just one week left to register to vote in the August 4 State and Federal Primary and State and County General Election.

Tennessee election officials will close voter registration this coming Tuesday, July 5.

You can register at your local county election commission office, or register online at govotetn.com. State residents can also check their registration status or update address information at the same online address.

Early voting for the August 4 election will begin on Friday, July 15.

Remember that you need to show a state or federal issue photo ID to cast a ballot in Tennessee.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne