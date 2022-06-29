© 2022 WMOT
7th Tennessee charged this week for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published June 29, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT
220629 fbi cunningham photo.jpg
A photo the FBI submitted to the courts showing Nashville's Michael Cunningham (tasseled stocking cap) inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Another Tennessean was sentenced this week for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the U.S. Capitol.

Old Hickory resident Christopher Michael Cunningham was initially facing four charges. The FBI says he entered the Capitol Building late in the breach and walked through both the House and Senate chambers.

Cunningham agreed to plead to a single count of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in exchange for having the remaining charges dropped. He was sentenced Monday to 12 months of probation, 3 months home detention and community service, along with an $1,100 fine and $500 in restitution.

To date, 25 Tennesseans have charged in connection with the riot. Seven have been sentenced.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
