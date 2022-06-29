Airbnb makes rental property party moratorium permanent in Nashville, nationwide.

(Mike Osborne) — Airbnb permanently banned all parties and events at its listed properties this week.

In a press statement out Tuesday, the company said the temporary ban it has had in place since August, 2020, resulted in what Airbnb claimed was a 44 percent year-over-year drop in complaints about parties at its rental listings.

The company noted the impact had been even greater in Tennessee where it has reportedly seen a 68 percent drop in party complaints.

Airbnb also announced this week that it will restrict renters with troubled histories from renting any of its listed properties during the upcoming 4th of July holiday weekend.

After years of complaints, the Metro Council in 2019 outlawed non-owner occupied, short-term rentals in Nashville. The council has also, in recent years, passed increasingly stringent rental regulations.