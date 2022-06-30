© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Louisiana man charged in shooting that injured Tennessee police officer

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published June 30, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT
220630 bj brown capture photo.jpg
Houston County Sheriff's Office
/
Suspect BJ Brown being searched following his capture in Houston County, Tenn. on Wednesday.

ERIN, Tenn. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged in a shooting that resulted in injury to a Tennessee police officer.

BJ Brown, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday about two miles from the location of the shooting that occurred two days earlier, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Brown is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting happened Monday night in Houston County when an Erin police officer tried to stop a driver on Highway 149. The driver exited his car with a firearm and shot into the officer’s vehicle, the TBI said.

The officer fired back, and the man ran into a wooded area, carrying a firearm, the TBI said. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police issued a Blue Alert to try to locate the suspect, one of two such alerts issued Tuesday, the TBI said. The other ended with a suspect in another police shooting being fatally wounded in Kentucky, officials said.

A Blue Alert is issued when a law enforcement officer has been killed or seriously injured and a suspect poses an imminent threat, according to the TBI’s website.

It was not clear whether Brown was represented by a lawyer who could comment on the case.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne