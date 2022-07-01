© 2022 WMOT
Cyberattack disrupts unemployment benefits in Tennessee and several other states

WMOT | By Associated Press, Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published July 1, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A cyberattack on a software company has disrupted unemployment benefits and job seeking assistance for thousands of people in several states.

In Tennessee, the website for unemployment benefits remained down Thursday morning after the vendor, Geographic Solutions Inc., told the state Sunday that service would be interrupted.

Some 12,000 Tennesseans rely on the unemployment program, and for now, they’re not getting their payments. The company says it expects the Tennessee system to be back up and running before July 4.

Unemployment websites in several other states, including Louisiana, Nebraska, Florida and Texas, were affected too.

