Tenn. Department of Correction launches new crime victim notification system

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee Corrections officials are preparing to bring a new, enhanced victim notification system online.

The Victim Information Notification System Everyday, or VINE, will replace the old system known by the acronym VOICE.

Anyone wishing to register for VINE will need to do so before VOICE is decommissioned.

VINE will allow you to choose how and when you are notified regarding an offender's location, custody status changes, facility transfers, sentence expiration, inmate release and parole eligibility.

To begin the registration process, click here, then select "Tennessee" from the drop-down menu.