Study ranks Nashville among best cities in the U.S. for women working in tech

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published July 6, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The personal finance website SmartAsset.com recently ranked Nashville as one of the most attractive cities for women working in technology industries.

The study was based on four metrics, including gender pay gap, personal income, housing costs and women as a percentage of the workforce.

Nashville placed 11th out of the 59 cities ranked. Music City received top marks for pay equity and tech employment growth.

Arlington, Virginia topped the list. Surprisingly, Sacramento was the only California city that made the list.

