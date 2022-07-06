Tennessee gas prices are falling, but will it last?

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Tennessee gasoline prices have dropped nine cents over the last seven days, but experts say relief at the pump may be temporary.

AAA said Wednesday morning that the average price in Tennessee for a gallon of unleaded, regular gasoline stood at $4.39 cents.

Fuel prices also fell an average of nine cents a gallon across Metro Nashville in the past week. The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular in Music City stood Wednesday at $4.40.

Gasbuddy.com on Wednesday showed some Nashville stations selling unleaded regular for less than $4 a gallon.

AAA spokesman Andrew Gross wrote Tuesday that falling gasoline prices are the result of lower fuel consumption nationwide during June. He says lower crude oil prices also contributed to falling fuel costs.

However, Gross goes on to say that once Americans head out on their summer vacations in large numbers, fuel costs may begin to rise again.

"July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices could be short-lived, ” Gross said.