Tennessee COVID-19 new case counts have now risen 10-fold in 13 weeks.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The latest COVID-19 data out Wednesday showed new case counts have now risen 13 straight weeks.

During the last week in March, the number of new infections dropped to just under 1700 cases statewide.

By this past week, that number had increased ten fold. During the seven day period that ended Saturday, some 16,700 Tennesseans were diagnosed virus positive.

COVID-19 related fatalities also spiked last week. A total of 91 state residents died of virus related complications over the seven day period.

As of this week, the number of Tennesseans hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen back above 600 cases.