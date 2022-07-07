Tennessee governor in hot seat after charter leader disparages teachers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee is refusing to rebut recently revealed remarks made by a charter school president who claimed that teachers “are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges” during a reception the Republican attended.

Instead, Lee on Wednesday praised Tennessee’s educators and argued that the comments from Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn were criticizing “activism from the left.”

Lee has been on the defense after WTVF-TV published footage last week of Arnn and governor at a private reception showing the Michigan-based conservative college president making disparaging remarks about public school teachers.

Left-wing activism was not mentioned or discussed in the clips released by the news station.