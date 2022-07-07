© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee governor in hot seat after charter leader disparages teachers

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published July 7, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT
200314_gov_lee_head_shoulders.jpg
tn.gov
/
Gov. Bill Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee is refusing to rebut recently revealed remarks made by a charter school president who claimed that teachers “are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges” during a reception the Republican attended.

Instead, Lee on Wednesday praised Tennessee’s educators and argued that the comments from Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn were criticizing “activism from the left.”

Lee has been on the defense after WTVF-TV published footage last week of Arnn and governor at a private reception showing the Michigan-based conservative college president making disparaging remarks about public school teachers.

Left-wing activism was not mentioned or discussed in the clips released by the news station.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne