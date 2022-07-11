© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Much of Greater Nashville now back in the CDC COVID-19 'high-risk' category

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published July 11, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT
220711 cdc c19 risk map.jpg
cdc.gov
/
CDC COVID-19 risk assessment map for Tennessee as of Monday, July 11, 2022.

(Mike Osborne) — The latest update to the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 risk assessment map showed10 of Middle Tennessee’s 33 counties in the agency’s high risk category on Monday.

The CDC uses data on new case counts, hospital admissions and available hospital beds to rank every county in the nation for pandemic risk.

Among the mid-state counties listed in the high-risk category Monday morning were Davidson, Dickson, Cheatham, Williamson, and Maury counties. Robertson, Sumner, Wilson and Rutherford counties were all listed in the medium-risk category.

Residents living in high-risk counties are urged to wear masks in public, indoor settings.

Tennessee’s new COVID-19 case counts have risen tenfold over the past 13 weeks.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne