Much of Greater Nashville now back in the CDC COVID-19 'high-risk' category

(Mike Osborne) — The latest update to the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 risk assessment map showed10 of Middle Tennessee’s 33 counties in the agency’s high risk category on Monday.

The CDC uses data on new case counts, hospital admissions and available hospital beds to rank every county in the nation for pandemic risk.

Among the mid-state counties listed in the high-risk category Monday morning were Davidson, Dickson, Cheatham, Williamson, and Maury counties. Robertson, Sumner, Wilson and Rutherford counties were all listed in the medium-risk category.

Residents living in high-risk counties are urged to wear masks in public, indoor settings.

Tennessee’s new COVID-19 case counts have risen tenfold over the past 13 weeks.