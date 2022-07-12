Gasoline falls below $4 a gallon across much of Middle Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — It’s fairly easy to find gas for under $4 a gallon across much of Middle Tennessee this week.

AAA said the state average for a gallon of unleaded regular stood at $4.26 Tuesday morning; down 15 cents in the past week and 38 cents in the past month.

But Gasbuddy.com shows a number of stations in Nashville selling a gallon of gas for $3.89. You can find gas for $3.92 in Murfreesboro, $3,97 in Dickson, and $3.93 in Gallatin.

A gallon of regular unleaded still selling for well above $4 in Franklin and Brentwood.