Nashville Police body camera videos are disappearing, Metro officials want answers

(Mike Osborne) — Nashville Police officials said Tuesday the department’s new officer body camera system keeps losing video footage and no one knows why.

MNPD says it’s “urgently” asking camera vendor Motorola to help figure out why 55 body cam videos and 155 cruiser cam videos have disappeared from storage.

The department says it first noticed the problem back in May.

Videos appear to be going missing somewhere between when they are uploaded from body cams at the end of an officer’s shift, and the time they reach long-term storage.

A Motorola engineer was scheduled to arrive in Nashville Wednesday to work on the problem.

MNPD launched its body cam system two years ago.