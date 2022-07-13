© 2022 WMOT
Nashville Police body camera videos are disappearing, Metro officials want answers

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published July 13, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT
200609_motorola_body_cam.jpg
Motorola
/
The body cameras worn by MNPD officers are provided by Watch Guard, a subsidiary of Motorola.

(Mike Osborne) — Nashville Police officials said Tuesday the department’s new officer body camera system keeps losing video footage and no one knows why.

MNPD says it’s “urgently” asking camera vendor Motorola to help figure out why 55 body cam videos and 155 cruiser cam videos have disappeared from storage.

The department says it first noticed the problem back in May.

Videos appear to be going missing somewhere between when they are uploaded from body cams at the end of an officer’s shift, and the time they reach long-term storage.

A Motorola engineer was scheduled to arrive in Nashville Wednesday to work on the problem.

MNPD launched its body cam system two years ago.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
