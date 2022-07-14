Greater Nashville home values fell slightly in June, but home sales were up year-over-year

(Mike Osborne) — The Nashville real estate market continues to show few signs of a downturn, four months after the Federal Reserve began increasing interest rates.

Data from the Greater Nashville Realtors Association shows the number of homes sold in June increased month-over-month and year-over year. In addition, the time it takes to sell a home fell slightly in June.

On the other hand, the number of pending home sales dropped year-over-year, the median sales price of a single family home declined slightly for the first time in six months, and the number of homes on the market jumped sharply for the month and year.