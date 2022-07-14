New COVID-19 infections increased again in Tennessee last week, but new case counts fell sharply in Nashville

(Mike Osborne) — The number of new cases of COVID-19 increased statewide this past week, but fell sharply in Metro Nashville.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported Wednesday that the number of new infections rose two percent across the state during the week that ended Saturday. Compare that to three weeks ago when new case counts spiked 17 percent in a single, seven-day period.

New infections fell 10 percent this past week in Davidson County after increasing the previous two weeks.

The number of virus related deaths also fell statewide this past week when a total of 50 fatalities were reported across Tennessee.

That brings the state’s total pandemic deaths to 26,772 fatalities.