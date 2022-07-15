COVID-19 hospitalizations up 5-fold in Tennessee over 15 weeks

(Mike Osborne) — The number of Tennesseans hospitalized due to COVID-19 infections continued to rise this week.

As of Monday, there were more than 700 state residents under virus related hospital care. Ninety-nine of those patients are being treated in ICUs, while 36 are on respirators.

That represents a more than five-fold increase since the end of March.

Still, 700 cases is significantly lower than the 3,400 patients hospitalized as the state’s omicron surge peaked in late January.

Metro Nashville is currently listed as a high-risk area on the COIVD-19 tracker map maintained by the Centers for Disease Control. Residents living in High-Risk areas are encouraged to wear masks when entering public, indoor areas.