News

Nashville Health Department reports fourth case of Monkeypox

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published July 15, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — The Nashville Department of Health announced a fourth case of monkeypox Thursday, the same day it also revealed inoculations against the viral illness will be limited to close contacts of those infected.

Thursday's case of monkeypox was the third diagnosed this week, and the fourth in total.

Monkeypox is related to smallpox but is less infectious and rarely fatal. It spreads largely through skin-to-skin contact and during intimate encounters or prolonged face-to-face exposure.

WPLN quotes Metro health officials saying the department is contact tracing the four known cases. Inoculations using the department's supply of monkeypox vaccine is being limited to those close contacts deemed at highest risk.

