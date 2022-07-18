Federal judge allows Tennessee ban on transgender sports to continue while lawsuit is decided

(Mike Osborne) — A federal judge on Friday issued a ruling that allows Tennessee and more than a dozen other states to enforce laws restricting participation in school activities by transgender students, at least for now.

Tennessee Attorney general Herbert Slattery III announced the judge's order in a press release on Sunday.

Tennessee and a number of other Republican dominated states have, in recent years, passed restrictions on transgender participation in secondary school and college level sports.

President Joe Biden’s Administration recently threatened to withhold federal funding from any state that violates the Title VII or Title IX rights of LGBTQ students or workers against discrimination.

Tennessee and 19 other states filed a lawsuit in response. On Friday, a judge appointed by former President Donald Trump ordered the Biden Administration to halt enforcement of the federal guidelines.