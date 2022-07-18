© 2022 WMOT
Nashville fails to get recommendation to host 2024 GOP convention

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published July 18, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee moved another step closer to hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention when a site selection committee unanimously recommended the event be held there rather than Nashville.

The Republican National Committee would still need to approve the location at its meeting Aug. 2-5 in Chicago.

Nashville could still be the winner, but that city’s chances hit a roadblock earlier this month when opposition led proponents to withdraw a proposed agreement about how to host the event.

Milwaukee was chosen by Democrats to host the 2020 convention, but the coronavirus pandemic forced that meeting to be nearly entirely virtual.

Milwaukee officials have pitched the city as “turnkey” ready.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
