© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Remains of World War II Marine to be buried in Nashville

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published July 18, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT
220718 nash marine buried nashville.jpg
dpaa.mil
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say remains of a U.S. Marine who was wounded on the Pacific Ocean island of Saipan during World War II have been identified and they will be buried in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a news release Friday that the remains of Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. William R. Ragsdale are scheduled to be buried Aug. 6 in Nashville.

Officials say the 23-year-old Ragsdale was wounded in the battle on Saipan in June 1944, and he was declared deceased. Decades later, Ragsdale's remains were found and identified through dental, anthropological and DNA analysis.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne