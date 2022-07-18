Remains of World War II Marine to be buried in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say remains of a U.S. Marine who was wounded on the Pacific Ocean island of Saipan during World War II have been identified and they will be buried in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a news release Friday that the remains of Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. William R. Ragsdale are scheduled to be buried Aug. 6 in Nashville.

Officials say the 23-year-old Ragsdale was wounded in the battle on Saipan in June 1944, and he was declared deceased. Decades later, Ragsdale's remains were found and identified through dental, anthropological and DNA analysis.