News

Police: Tennessee man held for psych eval after threatening a mass shooting

WMOT | By Associated Press, Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published July 19, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT
220719 fedexforum fascade.jpg
@FedExForum
/

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a man police say had planned a mass shooting of people leaving a rap concert in downtown Memphis.

Elijah Hyman went before a Shelby County judge on 30 charges of attempted murder and 30 more counts of possessing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. The judge ordered Hyman held without bond and ordered an evaluation to determine his mental condition.

A police affidavit said Hyman was arrested early Saturday when he told police that he planned to shoot concert-goers leaving the FedExForum. Police say officers found binoculars and a loaded rifle near a broken window in his apartment.

Mike Osborne
