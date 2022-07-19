© 2022 WMOT
Vanderbilt continues to explore effectiveness of COVID-19 interventions

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published July 19, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — A pair of new studies recently released by researchers at Vanderbilt University suggested what treatments are, and are not, effective against COVID-19.

Vanderbilt researchers recently discovered a treatment widely administered to seriously ill COVID-19 patients early in the pandemic had little value. The study revealed convalescent plasma does not improve a patient’s chances of surviving the virus.

However, Vandy researchers have determined that women who take COVID-19 vaccines while pregnant, do pass significant resistance to the virus on to their children. Hospitalizations were reduced between 40 and 80 percent for the newborns of vaccinated mothers.

New coronavirus infections have been steadily rising across Tennessee since late March. This past week, well over 17,000 new cases were reported statewide.

