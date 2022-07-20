© 2022 WMOT
Davidson County Sheriff says prison reform advocate committed 'evil act'

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published July 20, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT
The downtown detention center is the first stop for Davidson County, Tenn., detainees. The facility was dedicated in 2020.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville, Tennessee, Sheriff Daron Hall has testified that a prominent prison reform advocate committed an “evil act” when he disguised himself as a construction worker to hide guns, handcuff keys and hacksaw blades inside the walls of an under-construction Tennessee jail.

The testimony comes in the case of Alex Friedmann, who's charged with vandalism over $250,000.

Much of what Friedmann did is on surveillance video and undisputed. Instead, the jury will be asked to decide whether the government is exaggerating the amount of damage to the facility.

The cost includes rekeying every door and reviewing thousands of hours of video.

