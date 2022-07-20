In 2021, Nashville crime decreased overall for 5th year in a row

(Mike Osborne) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released the 2021 crime report Tuesday, and it contained mostly good news for Metro Nashville.

The latest TBI analysis shows the total number of crimes reported across Metro have now declined in each of the past five years.

During 2021, the number of murders committed in Nashville dropped 11 percent, with 101 homicides reported.

The number of burglaries and robberies also declined. However, the number of rapes and aggravated assaults rose this past year.

One of the most disturbing 2021 statistics was that statewide, methamphetamine offenses jumped a whopping 19 percent over the previous year.