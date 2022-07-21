© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Judge limits Nashville lawyer's tweets about Tennessee prison firm he's suing

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published July 21, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT
220721 attorney daniel horwitz.jpg
horwitz.law
/
Attorney Daniel Horwitz

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal magistrate judge has ordered an attorney suing a private prison firm over an inmate’s death to delete certain tweets and restrict his public commentary.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffery Frensley issued the order last week, limiting what attorney Daniel Horwitz can say in the lawsuit against Tennessee-based CoreCivic.

In some social media posts (@danielahorwitz), Horwitz has described CoreCivic as a “death factory” that “juices its profit margins by deliberately understaffing facilities and skimping on healthcare.”

CoreCivic argued the posts hurt its chances for a fair trial. The judge agreed and dismissed Hortwitz's contention that his social media posts amounted to constitutionally protected free speech.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne