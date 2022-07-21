Tennessee GOP House members decline to support Respect for Marriage Act

(Mike Osborne) — The seven Republican members of the Tennessee delegation to the U.S. House voted on Wednesday against proposed legislation meant to protect same sex and interracial marriage laws from future decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The bill passed 267 to 157 with 47 Republicans joining every House Democrat to approve the measure

Wednesday’s vote is seen as a direct challenge to the U.S. high court. The court's new conservative majority last month overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion legal nationwide in 1973.

Liberals are concerned the conservative court may next reverse the 2015 decision legalizing same sex marriage.

East Tennessee Republican Tim Burckett abstained from the vote. Tennessee GOP Reps. DesJarlais, Fleischman, Harshbarger, Kustoff, Rose and Green all voted against.

Tennessee Democrats Jim Cooper and Steve Cohen voted in favor.

The bill goes next to the U.S. Senate where its fate is uncertain.