News

Labor Report: A record number of Tennesseans were gainfully employed in June

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published July 22, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — The Tennessee economy added tens-of-thousands of new jobs in June, while the state's unemployment rate held steady.

The latest jobless numbers from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development show the unemployment rate remained at 3.3 percent in June.

Employers statewide added some 32,000 jobs last month. The largest number of new hires came in the local government, finance, insurance and education sectors.

There are now well over 3.4 million Tennessee’s gainfully employed. That number represents the largest civilian workforce in state history.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
