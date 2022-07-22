© 2022 WMOT
Man who hid guns in unfinished Nashville jail convicted of vandalism

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published July 22, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT
The downtown detention center is the first stop for Davidson County, Tenn., detainees. The facility was dedicated in 2020.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee jury has found a prominent prison reform advocate guilty of vandalism after he disguised himself as a construction worker to hide guns, handcuff keys and hacksaw blades inside the walls of an under-construction Nashville jail.

Alex Friedmann was found guilty Thursday of vandalism over $250,000 in a case that a prosecutor likened to something out of a Hollywood movie.

Much of it was caught on surveillance video and went undisputed.

The prosecutor also said the case ends on a cliffhanger, left only to guess about what Friedmann planned to do. He didn’t testify at trial.

Defense attorneys argued the state was overcharging Friedmann through its calculation of damages.

